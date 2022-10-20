Egyptian Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali El Moselhy has issued a ministerial decree stipulating the delivery of the high-quality wheat flour 72% to licensed private sector mills and bakeries that deal with the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) at a price of EGP 10,000 per ton, according to a statement by the supply ministry on October 18th.

This decision is effective for a month as of October 15th. It will help satisfy citizens’ demand for white bread at reasonable prices.

As per the decree, bakeries to receive the 72% flour from licensed mills shall abide by the set prices as follows; EGP 1 for a 75-gram white bread, EGP 0.75 for a 40-gram fino bread, and EGP 1 for a 60-gram fino bread.

Bakeries that will not abide by these prices and weights of bread will be fined up to EGP 10,000 by the ministry.

