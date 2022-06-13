Arab Finance: Egyptian agricultural exports have reached a volume of 3.5 million tons (Mt) during the period from January 1st 2022 until June 11th, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El-Said El-Qosair revealed in an official statement on June 12th.

After satisfaction of domestic demand, the surplus is exported to secure foreign currency, El-Qosair added.

Among Egypt’s key agricultural exports are citrus, potato, fresh onion, fresh tomato, strawberry, fresh and dry beans, garlic, and watermelon, the minister said.

Exports of citrus amounted to 1.486 Mt in the January-June period, while exports of fresh potato, onion, beans, and tomato recorded 746,950 tons, 152,560 tons, 70,472 tons, and 30,878 tons, respectively, he noted.

On May 15th, Chairman of the Food Export Council (FEC) Hani Berzi unveiled that Egypt's exports of food industries grew by around 5% year-on-year (YoY) or $49 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.