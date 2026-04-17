Core has launched a Microsoft Surface Reseller Programme aimed at expanding opportunities for small and mid-sized IT resellers in South Africa.

The programme gives partners access to Surface for Business devices, along with training, technical support and sales enablement to help them grow their operations.

It forms part of a broader push to strengthen the local reseller ecosystem as demand increases for high-performance and AI-enabled devices in business environments.

According to Core, the initiative is designed to lower barriers to entry for smaller resellers by providing access to products and support structures that would typically require significant upfront investment.

Participating partners will be able to offer Microsoft Surface devices alongside services such as cloud integration, device management and productivity tools, allowing them to expand revenue streams and deepen customer relationships.

The programme also aligns with a growing shift towards AI-driven computing in the workplace. Surface devices, including newer Copilot+ PCs, are designed to support on-device AI capabilities, offering businesses a pathway to adopt more advanced digital tools.

Core said strengthening the reseller channel could also contribute to job creation across the IT sector, including roles in technical support, sales and consulting.

“Through the Surface Reseller Programme, we are committed to building partnerships that support growth and deliver value to customers,” said John Press, Surface Business unit head at Core.

Applications for the programme are open to resellers with established customer engagement and technical capability. Resellers interested in joining the programme can register their interest and learn more about the application process at https://surfaceresellerprogram.co.za/.

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