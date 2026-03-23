BMW has unveiled its first all-electric 3 Series, the BMW i3, which will arrive in South Africa in the first quarter of 2027. The launch marks a significant milestone in BMW’s global electrification strategy, as the 3 Series is one of the brand’s most iconic models and a key driver of sales worldwide.

The BMW i3 is the second vehicle in the Neue Klasse line-up, representing the brand’s next generation of fully electric vehicles. The model features dual electric motors on the front and rear axles, producing a combined 345kW of power and 645Nm of torque. It also introduces BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, the new BMW Panoramic iDrive system, and the Heart of Joy high-performance computer, which manages driving dynamics and in-car systems with ten times faster responses than previous systems.

BMW says the i3 offers a range of up to 900km according to WLTP tests. Its DC fast-charging capabilities allow the car to add up to 400km of range in just 10 minutes, while the vehicle also supports bidirectional charging functions, including vehicle-to-home, vehicle-to-grid, and vehicle-to-load. These features position the i3 as a technologically advanced option for both private buyers and fleet operators looking to electrify their operations.

The vehicle introduces BMW’s updated design language, with long wheelbase proportions, short overhangs, and the familiar four-eyed front fascia now integrated with a modern light signature. Interior space has been maximised for driver-oriented ergonomics, while the Panoramic iDrive system ensures a digitally connected experience consistent with BMW’s luxury positioning.

Production of the i3 will take place at BMW’s Munich plant, which has undergone extensive modernisation over the past four years, including a new body shop and state-of-the-art vehicle assembly area with logistics integration. Production is scheduled to begin in August 2026, with the plant transitioning to exclusively electric Neue Klasse models by 2027.

For South Africa, the arrival of the electric 3 Series is significant. The 3 Series has historically been one of BMW’s most popular models in the country, and its electrification signals BMW’s commitment to expanding EV offerings in the local market. It also reflects the wider trend among premium automakers in South Africa, where EV adoption is expected to increase as infrastructure, incentives, and consumer acceptance grow.

BMW’s i3 launch highlights the brand’s dual focus on performance and sustainability, demonstrating how established premium models are being re-engineered for a rapidly changing automotive landscape. Local dealerships and corporate fleets can expect new opportunities to integrate fully electric vehicles into their offerings, while South African consumers will soon have access to a flagship EV from one of the world’s leading automotive brands.

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