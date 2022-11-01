The Arab Summit is set to kick off on Tuesday after a three-year hiatus, with this year’s agenda including a series of important issues and files that have become relevant in the region over the past period, foremost among them the Russian-Ukrainian War, which observers believe will be a main subject of discussion.

The summit was originally scheduled for March 2020 but has been repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last Arab Summit was held in Tunisia in 2019. This is the fourth summit hosted by Algeria.

In the preparatory meetings that were held over the past two days at the level of Arab ministers of foreign affairs, Algerian FM Ramtane Lamamra confirmed that all the issues that will be presented on the agenda of the Arab Summit have been agreed upon, which was confirmed by Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki.

Zaki also noted that the agenda includes discussions on all the recent developments in Libya, Yemen, Syria, and Sudan, stressing that matters are moving towards a successful summit.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

