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Angola has issued $2.5 billion of Eurobonds, with investor demand of about $5.2 billion, the Southern African country's finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The issue was structured in two tranches, with maturities of seven and 11 years and interest rates of 9.375% and 9.875%, the ministry said in a statement.
Angola launched the sale of the Eurobonds on Tuesday, together with buyback offers for its 2028 notes, as the oil-exporting nation stands to benefit from hiked energy prices linked to the Iran war.
The war has led to a surge in global borrowing costs, causing concerns that riskier borrowers, including ones in Africa, could be locked out of the market.