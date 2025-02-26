PHOTO
UAE investment platform 2PointZero is targeting a stock market listing in Abu Dhabi this year, CEO Mariam bint Mohammed AlMheiri said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni Editing by David Goodman)
UAE investment platform 2PointZero is targeting a stock market listing in Abu Dhabi this year, CEO Mariam bint Mohammed AlMheiri said on Wednesday
PHOTO
UAE investment platform 2PointZero is targeting a stock market listing in Abu Dhabi this year, CEO Mariam bint Mohammed AlMheiri said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni Editing by David Goodman)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.