The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Tuesday’s trading session higher by 60.51 points (1.26%) at 4,828.83 points.

The turnover reached AED 597.58 million after 274.33 million shares were traded during the session.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover with AED 135.77 million, while Deyaar Development was the most active stock with 79.20 million shares.

Gulf Navigation Holding topped the risers with 8.03%, while Dubai Insurance Company led the fallers with 9.88%.

The benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went up by 0.673% to 9,294.04 points.

The turnover stood at AED 1.15 billion through the exchange of 280.11 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.88 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) registered the highest turnover of AED 194.39 million, while Lulu Retail Holdings dominated the trading volume with 27.07 million shares.

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company advanced the gainers with 14.95%, whereas Al Khaleej Investment Company headed the decliners with 9.89%.

