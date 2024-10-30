National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH) logged net profits valued at AED 40.79 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared with AED 40.85 million in 9M-23.

Revenues hit AED 495.63 million as of 30 September 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from 485.59 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.05 in 9M-24, according to the unaudited financial results.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the company's net profits reached AED 10.61 million, compared to AED 4.98 million in Q3-23.

The basic and diluted EPS maintained its value at AED 0.01 in Q3-24, while the revenues climbed to AED 160.53 million from AED 151.77 million in Q3-23.

As of 30 June 2024, NCTH posted lower net profits at AED 30.18 million, versus AED 35.87 million a year earlier.

