Abu Dhabi - Manazel incurred net losses after tax valued at AED 737,000 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to AED 59.89 million in the same period of 2024.

Diluted and basic loss per share stood at AED 0.00028 as of 30 June 2025, versus AED 0.02000 in 6M-24, according to the interim financial results.

The company registered a year-on-year (YoY) decline in revenues to AED 47.73 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared with AED 48.24 million as of 30 June 2024.

