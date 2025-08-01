Abu Dhabi - Al Seer Marine Supplies and Equipment Company generated 20.20% year-on-year (YoY) higher revenues at AED 698 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

Operating profit jumped to AED 156 million in H1-25 from AED 13 million in H1-24, backed by strong business performance. Gross profit surges 81.7% year-on-year, rising from AED 49 million to AED 89 million, with margins expanding from 8.40% to 12.70%.

This improvement is supported by strong revenue growth and enhanced asset utilization, primarily due to the expansion of fleet operations with the addition of six MR chemical tankers.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, said: “Built on the ‘Investor First’ mindset, our strategy centers on smart capital restructuring, supported by the company’s robust assets, to drive portfolio expansion under highly competitive financing terms.”

He noted: “We have also accelerated growth through strategic joint ventures with global industry leaders, while maintaining a strong commitment to disruptive technologies and innovation.”

“This multi-faceted, future-proof approach has delivered consistent revenue growth, rapid expansion, and improved profitability,” the CEO highlighted.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

