Riyadh – Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) recorded 63.96% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 201.69 million in 2024, compared to SAR 559.62 million.

Likewise, the revenues dropped by 12.89% to SAR 3.26 billion at the end of December 2024 from SAR 3.74 billion in 223, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 2.52 last year from SAR 7 in 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the Saudi group generated SAR 316.74 million in net profit, down 42.57% from SAR 551.54 million in 9M-23.

