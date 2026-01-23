Elon Musk's space startup SpaceX is lining up four Wall ​Street banks for leading roles on a potential initial public offering that could ⁠rank among the largest market debuts ever, according to a person familiar with the ⁠matter.

Bank of ‌America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley are being considered for senior roles leading the IPO, the person said, ⁠cautioning that the company's plans are subject to market conditions and could change.

Reuters had reported last month that SpaceX was interviewing banks for roles in the IPO and that Morgan Stanley was emerging as ⁠a leading contender for a ​key role, as the bank's close ties to Musk give it an edge in the ‍decision.

The company has also opened a secondary share sale that could value the company ​at $800 billion, Reuters reported last month.

SpaceX’s preparations come as markets brace for a year of potentially mega U.S. listings, with artificial intelligence firms Anthropic and OpenAI also laying early groundwork for potential IPOs. Reuters had reported in December that SpaceX was seeking to raise more than $25 billion through an IPO that could come this year, potentially making it one of the biggest public listings ever globally.

The Financial Times on Thursday was the first to report that Bank ⁠of America is a contender for a ‌key role in the offering.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase declined to comment. SpaceX did not immediately respond ‌to a request ⁠for comment.

