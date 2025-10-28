Riyadh - SHL Finance Company achieved 117.38% higher net profits valued at SAR 34.27 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 15.76 million in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.34 as of 30 September 2025 when compared with SAR 0.16 in the same period of 2024, according to the financial statements.

The assets rose by 4.86% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 4.74 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 4.52 billion.

Financial Statement of Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Tadawul-listed company generated net profits totaling SAR 8.26 million, an annual surge of 61.60% from SAR 5.11 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits dropped by 30.74% when compared to SAR 11.92 million in the April-June 2024 period.

