Riyadh – Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (Yansab) posted 86.23% lower net profits at SAR 13.70 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus SAR 99.50 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues increased by 8.74% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.51 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 1.39 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.02 as of 31 March 2025, compared to SAR 0.18 in Q1-24.

On a quarterly basis, the company turned profitable in Q1-25 profits when compared to net losses valued at SAR 35 million in Q4-24. Meanwhile, the revenues grew by 1.75% from SAR 1.48 billion.

In 2024, Yansab generated net profits valued at SAR 420.30 million, versus net losses of SAR 485.10 million in 2023.

