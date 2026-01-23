Riyadh – Major shareholders of United Mining Industries Company plan to sell 8.85 million shares, equivalent to 63.20% of the capital, for SAR 504.48 million.

The shareholders will sell their entire stakes in the Tadawul-listed company to Knauf International GmbH at a nominal value of SAR 57 per share, according to a bourse filing.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the private transaction will be executed as a negotiated deal in accordance with the Saudi Exchange’s (Tadawul) procedures.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

