The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) went down by 0.23% and ended Thursday’s trading session lower at 11,840.52 points.

TASI’s trading value amounted to SAR 5.39 billion after 691.43 million shares were exchanged.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company, which advanced the gainers with 10%, was the most active stock with 465.08 million shares.

Saudi Cable Company headed the decliners with 4.02%.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco)generated the highest turnover of SAR 513.10 million.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) grew by 2.28% to 30,540.28 points.

Natural Gas Distribution Company topped the risers with 17.86%, while Alqemam for Computer Systems Company led the fallers with 9.09%.

