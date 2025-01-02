Riyadh: The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ticked 40.81 points up on Wednesday, to close at 12,077.31 points.

A total of 240 million shares were traded with a total trading value of SAR 3.3 billion.

The shares of 152 companies rose, while those of 71 declined.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) went down by 481.86 points to close at 30,993.86 with a trading value of SAR 52 million, with a total traded shares of three million.

