Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) generated net profits totaling SAR 42.40 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

This reflected a 24.44% surge from SAR 34.07 million in the same period of 2024, according to the financial results.

As of 30 September 2025, the Tadawul-listed firm posted an annual growth of 14.75% in revenue to SAR 8.70 billion, compared to SAR 7.58 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.61 in 9M-25 from SAR 0.49 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Financials for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, SASCO logged 24.97% lower net profits valued at SAR 8.41 million when compared with SAR 11.21 million in Q3-24.

Revenues hiked by 16% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 3.06 billion in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 2.64 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profits dropped by 71.68% compared to SAR 29.70 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues climbed by 6.62% from SAR 2.87 billion.

