Riyadh: The net profits of Riyad Bank rose by 9.98% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 7.77 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 from SAR 7.06 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) edged up to SAR 2.46 in 9M-25 from SAR 2.27 in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

The assets hiked by 16.99% YoY to SAR 507.56 billion as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 433.81 billion. Likewise, the investments grew by 11.52% to SAR 74.26 billion from SAR 66.58 billion.

Clients' deposits hit SAR 325.41 billion in the January-September 2025 period, an annual rise of 10.84% from SAR 293.57 billion.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Riyad Bank generated net profits valued at SAR 2.68 billion, up 1.25% from SAR 2.65 billion in Q3-24.

The quarterly profits surged by 3.49% from the SAR 2.59 billion registered in April-June 2025.

