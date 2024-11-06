Riyadh – Najran Cement Company generated net profits worth SAR 46.97 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, an annual decrease of 6.72% from SAR 50.36 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 385.95 million in 9M-24, up 7.56% from SAR 358.82 million in the year-ago period, according to the initial financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 0.28 as of 30 September 2024 from SAR 0.30 in 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the Saudi company recorded a 27.93% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit to SAR 17.93 million, versus SAR 14.01 million.

Najran Cement posted revenues valued at SAR 134.56 million in July-September 2024, an annual growth of 18.22% from SAR 113.84 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-24 profits hiked by 139.24% from SAR 7.49 million in Q2-24, while the revenues increased by 18.80% from SAR 113.26 million.

