Riyadh – The net profits of Najran Cement Company went down by 1.61% to SAR 21.71 million in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2025 from SAR 22.06 million in H1-24.

The revenues hit SAR 259.94 million in H1-25, up 3.39% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 251.39 million, according to the interim financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at SAR 0.13 as of 30 June 2025.

Quarterly Results

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the Saudi company recorded 8.29% YoY higher net profits at SAR 4.51 million, compared to SAR 4.17 million.

Revenues grew by 10.09% to SAR 124.70 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025 from SAR 113.26 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits shrank by 73.71% from SAR 17.19 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues dropped by 7.79% from SAR 135.24 million.

Last year, the company’s net profits reached SAR 68.42 million, higher by 24.05% than SAR 55.16 million as of 31 December 2023.

