Kingdom Holding Company generated SAR 1.63 billion in net profit during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual leap of 39.72% from SAR 1.16 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.44 as of 30 September 2025, compared with SAR 0.32 in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

Revenues climbed by 9.09% to SAR 1.98 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 1.82 billion a year earlier.

Financials for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Kingdom Holding logged net profits amounting to SAR 794.51 million, higher by 128.92% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 347.06 million.

The revenues grew by 2.15% YoY to SAR 625.20 million in Q3-25 from SAR 612.01 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 earnings jumped by 96.12% from SAR 405.10 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues edged up by 0.34% from SAR 623.07 million.

