Riyadh - Saudi Ground Services Company generated net profits worth SAR 97.62 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, marking a 37.18% rise from SAR 71.16 million in Q1-24.

The revenues increased by 2.80% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 671.49 million as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 653.19 million, according to the income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 0.52 in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from SAR 0.38 in Q1-24.

Meanwhile, on a quarterly basis, the Q1-25 net profits increased by 1.94% from SAR 95.76 million in Q4-24, while the revenues went down by 0.59% from SAR 675.48 million.

In 2024, Saudi Ground Services logged 54.64% higher net profit at SAR 327.03 million, compared with SAR 211.47 million in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

