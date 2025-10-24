Riyadh - Electrical Industries Company (EIC) achieved net profits worth SAR 421.21 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual jump of 41.72% from SAR 297.19 million.

Revenues rose by 3.58% to SAR 1.59 billion in January-September 2025 from SAR 1.54 billion in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.38 in 9M-25, compared with SAR 0.27 in the same period of 2024.

Financial Results of Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, EIC registered SAR 161.06 million in net profit, marking a 32.72% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 121.35 million.

The Tadawul-listed company posted 10.71% higher revenues at SAR 560.02 million in Q3-25, compared to SAR 505.84 million in Q3-24.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profits increased by 17.81% compared to SAR 136.71 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues grew by 5.39% from SAR 531.35 million.

