Riyadh – Saudi Ceramic Company (Saudi Ceramics) registered net profits valued at SAR 140.01 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual leap of 1,414% from SAR 9.24 million.

The group’s revenues increased by 6.61% to SAR 1.03 billion in January-September 2025 from SAR 966.49 million in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.41 in 9M-25, higher year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 0.12.

Results of Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits of Saudi Ceramics reached SAR 6.74 million, up 16.96% from SAR 5.77 million in Q3-24.

The group recorded 3.23% YoY higher revenues at SAR 355.73 million in Q3-25, versus SAR 344.57 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits retreated by 93.99% when compared to SAR 112.44 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues grew by 22.61% from SAR 290.12 million.

