Ms. Lubna S. Olayan, Chair of the Board of Directors of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), announced on Sunday the bank’s financial results for the period ending 31 March, 2025.



For the first three months of 2025, SAB recorded net profit after zakat and income tax of SR2,135 million, representing a 5% year-on-year increase. Total operating income rose 5% to SR3,620 million.



Lubna Olayan, Chair of SAB, commented: “Despite challenging global macroeconomic conditions, we remain confident in Saudi Arabia’s growth story and proud of SAB’s role in supporting growth through disciplined and quality focused funding.



SAB achieved an 8% growth in total loans quarter-on-quarter, driven by robust retail loan growth of 6% and an 8% growth in corporate activity.



Net loans and advances reached SR279 billion, marking 22% growth from SR229 billion in 1Q24. Customer deposits also increased to SR290 billion, up 9% from SR266 billion in 1Q24. Meanwhile, total equity rose 14% from SR63 billion in 1Q24 to SR72 billion. Despite a lower interest rate environment, SAB’s net special commission income continued to grow, reflecting the bank's increased resilience and operational strength.



We are proud to be the partner of choice for internationally-minded customers, and continue to play a leading role in supporting the growing number of cross-border customers coming into the Kingdom.”



Ms. Olayan stated: “We have maintained positive jaws, indicating effective cost management relative to income growth. Asset quality remains very strong, and our loan growth has been well-matched by strong deposit capture, ensuring a healthy funding base and a resilient capital position. As expected, this translated into a return on tangible equity of 15.8%.



In addition, SAB had an exceptional quarter in corporate loan originations diversified across a number of key sectors. Our mortgage business achieved its best quarter since 1Q24 with a closing mortgage portfolio of SR38bn – marking 2x increase in size from when SAB commenced the strategy.



In recognition of our efforts to integrate sustainability as a core strategic pillar across operations, we are proud that SAB was recognized as the “Sustainability Program of the Year 2024” at the Saudi Capital Markets Forum, making the bank the first financial institution in the Kingdom to receive this recognition. The award acknowledges the bank’s prominent role in advancing environmental, social, and corporate governance practices within the Saudi economy and market. In addition, Global Finance also honored SAB as the “Best Trade Finance Provider” marking our fifth consecutive year receiving the recognition.



Ms. Olayan added: “Our results reflect our strategic direction, characterized by robust revenue growth and solid loan performance. As we navigate a dynamic global environment, our commitment to innovation and sustainability, in addition to our strategic partnership with HSBC, position us well to capitalize on future opportunities.



This progress could not have been achieved without the commitment and support of our board members, senior management team, and employees. I would also like to thank our regulators — the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority — for their guidance and assistance.”



Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) is one of the largest banks in the Kingdom, with a history in Saudi Arabia spanning over 90 years. Over the past nine decades, it has been an active partner in supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth and social development.



SAB is a leading corporate and institutional international bank in the Kingdom with a top Wealth & Personal Banking proposition. SAB is also a leader in trade finance, foreign exchange, debt wholesale banking, digital service innovation, and ESG, in Saudi Arabia and the broader region.



SAB offers integrated financial and banking services, including corporate banking, investment, private banking, and treasury. The bank’s paid-up capital is SR 20.5 billion, following its legal merger with Alawwal Bank on 14th March 2021, when it was formerly known as the Saudi British Bank (SABB). SAB operates under the supervision and regulation of the Saudi Central Bank, and is a partner of the HSBC Group.

