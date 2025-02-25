Saudi Arabia’s ceramics maker Hedab Alkhaleej Trading Company’s initial public offering (IPO) has set the offer price at 52 Saudi riyals ($13.86) per share.

The offering, which was 173% oversubscribed, has concluded and date for listing the shares on Saudi Stock Exchange Parallel Market Nomu, will soon be decided, financial advisor and lead manager to the issuance Yaqeen Capital said.

Hedab Alkhaleej Trading sold 800,000 ordinary shares, representing a 10.67% stake.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com