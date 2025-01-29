Saudi Arabia’s ceramics maker Hedab Alkhaleej Trading Company is set to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO) and listing of its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange Parallel Market Nomu.

The company, which also engaged in the production and sale of porcelain and marble, will float 800,000 ordinary shares, representing a 10.67% stake, according to its financial advisor and lead manager Yaqeen Capital Company.

The share offering will run from February 16 to February 20, 2025. The final offer price will be determined at the conclusion of the book-building process.

