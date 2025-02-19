DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power plans to buy stakes in assets in Kuwait and Bahrain worth $693 million from French utility developer ENGIE , according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

The share purchase agreement covers operating capacities of 4.61 GW of gas-fired power generation and 1.11 million cubic meters per day (m3/day) of water desalination facilities, the companies said in a statement.

It also includes the related operations and maintenance companies in Kuwait and Bahrain, it added.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory and other stakeholder approvals.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)