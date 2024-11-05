The net profits of Al Hammadi Holding reached SAR 261.04 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, marking a 9.61% year-on-year (YoY) rise from SAR 238.14 million.

The company posted revenues valued at SAR 831.09 million in the January-September 2024 period, lower by 4.80% than SAR 873.08 million in 9M-23, according to the interim financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 1.63 in 9M-24 from SAR 1.49 a year earlier.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Al Hammadi Holding witnessed a 5.68% jump in net profit to SAR 79.13 million, compared to SAR 74.87 million a year earlier.

Revenues witnessed an annual decline of 2.42% to SAR 290.59 million during the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, compared to SAR 297.82 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-24 net profits retreated by 32.86% from the SAR 117.87 million reported in Q2-24, while the revenues increased by 10.29% from SAR 263.46 million.

Dividends

The company’s board members approved cash dividends worth SAR 56 million, representing 3.50% of the share nominal value, for Q3-24.

Al Hammadi Holding will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.35 per share for 160 eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 17 November and 1 December 2024, respectively.

