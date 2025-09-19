Riyadh - The board of Riyadh Development Company approved cash dividends worth SAR 58.48 million, equivalent to 2.50% of the SAR 2.33 billion capital, for the first half (H1) of 2025.

Riyadh Development will pay out SAR 0.25 per share to 233.93 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

The eligibility and distribution dates are set for 28 September and 16 October 2025, respectively.

As of 30 June 2025, Riyadh Development registered 33.68% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profit valued at SAR 107.70 million, against SAR 162.40 million.

