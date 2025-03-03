Riyadh – Retal Urban Development Company logged net profits after tax valued at SAR 266.12 million in 2024, an annual rise of 31.51% from SAR 202.35 million.

Sales hiked by 50.92% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 2.06 billion at the end of December 2024 from SAR 1.36 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.53 at the end of December 2024 from SAR 0.40 in 2023.

Cash Dividends for H2-24

The board members approved cash dividends amounting to SAR 55 million, representing 11% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

A dividend of SAR 0.11 per share will be distributed for 500 million eligible shares.

Retal noted that the eligibility and payment dates will be 4 and 15 May 2025, respectively.

In December 2024, the Tadawul-listed group inked a SAR 349 million deal with its subsidiary Building Construction Company Limited.

