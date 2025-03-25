The foreign funds squared off their position as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 82 points or 0.8% to 10,185.7 points, having touched an intraday high of 10,301 points

Geopolitical uncertainties in the region and the US’ tariff policies continued to play its part in dampening sentiments in the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), which on Monday closed below 10,200 levels with selling pressure seen the most in telecom and industrials counters.



The foreign funds squared off their position as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 82 points or 0.8% to 10,185.7 points, having touched an intraday high of 10,301 points.



The Gulf institutions were seen increasingly net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened further to 3.65%.



About 68% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation eroded QR4.46bn or 0.74% to QR598.16bn on the back of large and midcap segments.



The Arab individuals were increasingly net sellers in the main market, which saw as many as 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.08mn change hands across seven deals.



However, the domestic funds were seen increasingly bullish in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.



The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the main barometer of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The local retail investors turned net buyers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index declined 0.8%, the All Share Index by 0.72% and the All Islamic Index by 0.75% in the main market.



The telecom sector index tanked 1.95%, industrials (1.8%), banks and financial services (0.74%), real estate (0.67%) and insurance (0.42%); while transport gained 0.53% and consumer goods and services 0.03%.



Major losers in the main market included Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, Ooredoo, Al Faleh Educational Holding, QIIB, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Oman Investment, Qatari German Medical Devices, Mannai Corporation, Industries Qatar, Aamal Company and Qatari Investors Group. In the junior bourse, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Estithmar Holding, QLM, Zad Holding, Ezdan, Gulf Warehousing and Qamco were among the gainers in the main market.



The foreign institutions’ net profit booking increased drastically to QR52.25mn compared to QR1.23mn on March 23.



The Gulf institutions’ net selling strengthened noticeably to QR9.87mn against QR7.24mn the previous day.



The Arab individual investors’ net selling expanded marginally to QR2.5mn compared to QR2mn on Sunday.



The foreign retail investors’ net buying weakened marginally to QR2.03mn against QR2.65mn on March 23.



However, the domestic funds’ net buying strengthened significantly to QR41.45mn compared to QR19.83mn the previous day.



The local individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR20.31mn against net sellers of QR12.51mn on Sunday.



The Gulf retail investors’ net buying strengthened marginally to QR0.83mn compared to QR0.5mn on March 23.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the third straight session.



The main market witnessed 36% surge in trade volumes to 120.78mn shares, 45% in value to QR305.23mn and 79% in deals to 14,754.



In the junior bourse, trade volumes were down 4% to 0.02mn equities and value by 4% to QR0.06mn amidst flat seven transactions.

Santhosh V. Perumal