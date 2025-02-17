Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed its trading session on Sunday, down by 14.19 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 10,604.89 points.

During the session, a total of 137,042,234 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 301,102,738.600, resulting from the execution of 9,088 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 18 companies rise, while 27 companies' shares declined, and four companies maintained their previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 620,541,097,834.780 compared to QAR 620,299,326,733.320 in the previous session.

