Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced yesterday the results of the November 2024 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes.

There was no change with regard to the shares of Qatar’s listed companies.

QSE said the changes will become effective as of the closing of November 25, 2024.

The MSCI index is subject to a semi-annual review in May and November of each year, as well as a quarterly review in February and August.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index includes markets of 23 countries representing 10% of the market capitalization of global markets.

The addition, deletion or reclassification of companies on international indices are subject to several criteria, most importantly are the free trading rates allowed to foreigners, the volume of trading in companies’ shares, the size of the company’s investable capital, the liquidity of its shares and their turnover rates on a monthly and annual basis.

