Doha, Qatar: The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose by 12.86 points, or 0.13%, at the start of trading on Monday, reaching 10,282 points, compared to last closing, backed by five sectors.



Qatar Stock Exchange figures showed a positive performance in Industrials by 0.66%, Telecoms by 0.63%, Real Estate by 0.28%,Consumer Goods and Services by 0.16% and Transportation by 0.11%.



On the other hand, the performance was negative for Insurance by 0.01%, and Banks and Financial Services by 0.34%.



By 10:00 am, a total of 48.535 million shares were traded in 3,237 transactions, valued at QR 84.611 million.

The Peninsula Newspaper