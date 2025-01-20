Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed its trading session on Sunday, down by 3.72 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 10467.97 points.

During the session, a total of 139,959,765 shares were traded, with a value of QR 267,482,192.902, resulting from the execution of 10,539 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 29 companies rise, while 20 companies' shares declined, and three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QR 612,322,090,762.620, compared to QR 613,074,902,548.680 in the previous session.

