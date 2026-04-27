Qatar - Dukhan Bank expanded its asset base to reach the highest levels at QR126.5bn as of March 2026, an increase of 2% compared to December 31, 2025

Dukhan Bank has reported a net profit of QR429.5mn in the first three months of 2026, leading to earnings per share of QR0.075.

Total equity in Q1 2026 stood at QR15.6bn, reflecting a 2.5% increase from December 31, 2025. Net banking income reached QR687mn in Q1 2026.

Despite challenging macroeconomic dynamics, Dukhan Bank continues to focus on revenue diversification and strengthening of non-finance income streams, along with prudent management of funding costs. Operational efficiency also remained a key strategic focus, with continued optimisation efforts enhancing overall profitability.

Dukhan Bank expanded its asset base to reach the highest levels at QR126.5bn as of March 2026, an increase of 2% compared to December 31, 2025. The asset mix comprised financing assets, which stood at QR91.0bn, representing 72% of total assets. This was complemented by investment securities amounting to QR25.9bn, accounting for 21% of the total asset base.

Reflecting Dukhan Bank’s strong credit risk discipline and proactive portfolio management, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 4.2% as of March 2026 (December 2025: 4.2%). The Stage 3 coverage ratio remained strong at 75.7% (December 2025: 75.7%), further underscoring its robust approach to credit provisioning and risk mitigation.

The bank maintained a strong capital position as of March 31, 2026. The total capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.1% (December 2025: 18.2%), comfortably above the Qatar Central Bank minimum requirement of 14.6%.

Dukhan Bank continued to strengthen and diversify its funding base by leveraging its long-standing client relationships and maintaining a balanced maturity profile. Total deposits increased by 3.5 % to QR90.9bn, reaching historic levels that highlight customers’ confidence and the strength of the bank’s value chain.

These developments supported a robust liquidity position, with the regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio improving to 95.4% (December 2025: 98.1%). Both the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) remained comfortably above regulatory thresholds throughout the year.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, executive board member and managing director, said Dukhan Bank delivered a solid financial performance in Q1 2026, building on the strong momentum established in recent periods and reflecting the underlying strength and resilience of the bank’s business model.

He said, “Our results reflect a disciplined approach to growth, underpinned by a well-managed balance sheet, a diversified financing portfolio, and a stable funding base. Continued customer confidence and a clear focus on operational efficiency and asset quality remain central to sustaining this performance.

“During the quarter, we also progressed our strategic priorities, particularly in digital transformation. The rollout of new capabilities, including QDI-integrated onboarding and enhancements to local transfer services through Tahweel, has strengthened convenience, speed, and accessibility across key customer touchpoints.”

Sheikh Mohammed said the bank continued to deepen its engagement within the broader financial ecosystem through targeted partnerships and collaborations, supporting innovation across key areas while contributing to the development of Qatar’s digital economy.

“These achievements are anchored in our commitment to strong governance, prudent risk management, and financial resilience, ensuring that our growth remains sustainable and aligned with our Islamic values.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to build on this momentum, with a clear focus on disciplined execution, innovation, and long-term value creation, while supporting Qatar’s economic development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

Recent geopolitical developments introduced a degree of uncertainty across the GCC, with potential implications for energy markets, trade flows, and regional economic activity.

Within this context, Dukhan Bank has maintained stable operations, supported by a well-established operating framework, prudent risk management, and continued investment in digital capabilities. These factors have enabled the bank to provide consistent, secure, and reliable services to its customers.

The bank’s Business Continuity and Crisis Management frameworks remained integral to its operational resilience. Through disciplined execution, robust infrastructure, and ongoing coordination with regulators and relevant stakeholders, the bank has ensured continuity of operations while maintaining a strong control environment.

The Qatari banking sector continues to demonstrate sound fundamentals, characterised by strong capitalisation and liquidity. In response to recent developments, Qatar Central Bank has introduced a range of precautionary measures aimed at supporting liquidity conditions and preserving financial stability. These measures provide an additional layer of assurance for the continued smooth functioning of the financial system.

Going forward, Dukhan Bank will continue to focus on maintaining prudent liquidity and capital positions, while supporting its customers and advancing its strategic priorities in a measured and disciplined manner.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).