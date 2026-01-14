Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced its financial results for the year-ended December 31, 2025 reporting another record annual net profit of QR1.41bn, representing a 5% growth compared to the last year.

Commenting on the Bank’s achievements, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani Executive Board Member - Managing Director, said: “2025 marked a year of consistent and resilient progress for Dukhan Bank. Our performance reflects the underlying strength of our business model, the continued trust of our customers and shareholders, and our ability to navigate a dynamic operating environment while remaining firmly focused on long-term value creation.

Throughout the year, we accelerated investments in digital capabilities to further enhance the customer experience. Advancements across technology, payments, and card-related services enabled us to deliver more seamless, accessible, and convenient Sharia-compliant banking solutions, closely aligned with the evolving financial needs of our customers.

Alongside these initiatives, we remained firmly committed to strong governance, disciplined risk management, and financial resilience. These core principles underpin our growth strategy and ensure that our development remains responsible, sustainable, and fully aligned with our Islamic values.

Looking ahead, Dukhan Bank will continue to build on these solid foundations, with a clear focus on innovation, service excellence, and prudent growth. Our priority remains the creation of sustainable value for all stakeholders, while contributing meaningfully to Qatar’s wider economic and social development.”

The Group expanded its asset base to reach the highest levels at QR123.8bn as of December 2025, an increase of 5% compared to 31December 2024. The asset mix comprised of financing assets, which stood at QR90bn, representing 73% of total assets. This was complemented by investment securities amounting to QR25bn, accounting for 20% of the total asset base.

After reviewing current year’s financial performance, with an assessment of the present and anticipated liquidity position, and considering the prevailing and future macroeconomic conditions along with the business outlook, the Board of Directors has proposed an additional cash dividend distribution of 8% of the nominal share value (equivalent to QR0.08 per share), subject to the approval of Qatar Central Bank and shareholders at the Annual General Assembly meeting.

The proposed dividend combined with the interim dividend takes the total dividend distribution for the financial year 2025 to 16% of nominal share value (equivalent to QR0.16 per share).

