The domestic institutions’ increased buying support on Tuesday helped the Qatar Stock Exchange stay afloat in the positive trajectory with its key index gaining as much as 58 points and capitalisation add more than QR2bn.



An across the board buying, particularly in the transport, was instrumental in lifting the 20-stock Qatar Index 0.55% to 10,461.48 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,395 points.



The local retail investors’ wakened net selling had its influence in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 1.04%.



About 69% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2.41bn or 0.39% to QR612.57bn on the back of small and microcap segments.



The Gulf individuals’ lower net profit booking had its say in the main market, which saw as many as 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.02mn change hands across six deals.



However, the foreign funds were seen increasingly bearish in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.



The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Gulf institutions turned net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index rose 0.55%, the All Share Index by 0.51% and the All Islamic Index by 0.43% in the main market.



The transport sector index zoomed 3.78%, consumer goods and services (0.54%), real estate (0.43%), insurance (0.41%), industrials (0.33%), telecom (0.15%) and banks and financial services (0.12%).



Major gainers in the main market included Qatar German Medical Devices, Medicare Group, Nakilat, Milaha, Lesha Bank, Dlala, Baladna, Mekdam Holding, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Qamco and United Development Company. In the juniour bourse, Techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Al Khaleej Takaful, QIIB, Ezdan, Mannai Corporation and Aamal Company were among the shakers in the main bourse.



The domestic institutions’ net buying strengthened significantly to QR41.19mn compared to QR34.19mn on March 17.



The local individual investors’ net selling declined substantially to QR3.98mn against QR12.83mn the previous day.



The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking weakened perceptibly to QR0.48mn compared to QR2.16mn on Monday.



However, the foreign institutions’ net selling expanded noticeably to QR31.22mn against QR22.87mn on March 17.



The Gulf institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR5.07mn compared with net buyers of QR1.21mn the previous day.



The foreign individual investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR0.5mn against net buyers of QR1.86mn on Monday.



The Arab individual investors’ net buying shrank marginally to QR0.07mn compared to QR0.6mn on March 17.



The Arab institutions had no major for the 16th straight session.



The main market witnessed a 9% jump in trade volumes to 225.25mn shares, 8% in value to QR474.44mn and 46% in deals to 38,947.



In the venture market, trade volumes surged 61% to 0.04mn equities, value by 61% to QR0.12mn and 30% in transactions to 13.

