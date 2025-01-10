Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development through strategic partnerships and initiatives focused on societal transformation.

These efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and NGX Group’s corporate responsibility pillars of Community and Marketplace.

In collaboration with the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), NGX Group supported the No Tolerance March Against Gender-Based Violence, an annual event aimed at raising awareness about the prevalence of gender-based violence. The initiative reflects NGX Group’s commitment to SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and its goal of promoting safer, more inclusive communities.

NGX Group also partnered with the Revamp Africa Foundation for the SheTech Digital Inclusion Program, training over 40 young women from underserved communities in digital skills such as web design, social media management, and business strategy. By equipping participants with these capabilities, the program aimed to address the gender gap in technology and empower women to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

In addition to its focus on gender and digital inclusion, NGX Group contributed to grassroots development through collaborations with the Rotary Club of Lagos and the Lagos Motor Boat Club. By supporting events like the Rotary Club of Lagos President’s Dinner, NGX Group directed resources toward programs in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment. The Group’s involvement in the Lagos Motor Boat Club Children’s Christmas Party brought moments of joy to children from the SOS Children’s Village.

Healthcare initiatives have also been a priority. NGX Group sponsored Medical Project 5.0, organized by the Abba Charity Foundation, to facilitate access to medical services for underserved communities at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Massey Children’s Hospital. This initiative, which aligns with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), helped deliver essential care to hundreds of beneficiaries.

“These initiatives are part of our broader commitment to leveraging partnerships to address societal challenges and create a positive impact,” said Clifford Akpolo, Head, Group Communications and Partnerships. “We are dedicated to working collaboratively to empower communities and support sustainable development.”

