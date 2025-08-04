Abu Dhabi - The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) reported net profits before tax worth AED 687.60 million, marking an annual leap of 41.80% from AED 484.90 million.

NBF posted record-high net profits after tax of AED 625.40 million as of 30 June 2025, versus AED 441.20 million in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The operating income hiked by 12.90% to AED 1.40 billion in H1-25 from AED 1.20 billion in January-June 2024.

The total assets rose by 15.60% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 64.30 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the ADX-listed bank recorded 67.60% YoY higher net profits after tax at AED 318.60 million, while operating income surged by 15.90%.

Raja Easa Al Gurg, Deputy Chairperson, said: “Against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty and unpredictability, arising out of geopolitics risk and trade tensions, climate change and supply chain issues all contributing to a more volatile environment, we continued to deliver remarkable results across our diversified verticals reinforcing our commitment to delivering enhanced shareholder value and achieving sustainable growth.”

In Q1-25, NBF achieved a 22.70% YoY increase in net profit before tax, reaching AED 337.20 million.

