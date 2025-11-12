Riyadh – Morabaha Marina Financing Company incurred net losses valued at SAR 3.20 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to net profits of SAR 14.65 million a year earlier.

The revenues witnessed an annual growth of 19.47% to SAR 164.08 million at the end of September 2025, versus SAR 137.33 million, according to the financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 0.02 in 9M-25 from SAR 0.28 in 9M-24.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi firm reported net losses totaling SAR 2.99 million, against net profits amounting to SAR 6.10 million in Q3-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues climbed by 18.57% YoY to SAR 57.27 million in Q3-25 from SAR 48.29 million.

The quarterly net losses increased by 3.37% from SAR 2.89 million in July-September 2025, while the revenues grew by 6.02% from SAR 54.01 million.

