Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed lower on ‍Friday, with ‍Dubai pulled down by weakness in utilities and ​financial shares after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed threats against ⁠Iran.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. has ⁠an "armada" heading ‌towards Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, renewing warnings to Tehran ⁠against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear programme.

Dubai's main market retreated 0.2%, snapping six sessions' winning streak after hitting nearly 20-year high in the previous session.

State-run ⁠utility Dubai Electricity and ​Water Authority slid 1.3%, while Islamic lender Dubai Islamic Bank eased 0.2%.

However, business ‍park operator Tecom Group gained 0.6% after the firm acquired an ​integrated university campus for 125 million dirhams ($34.03 million).

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index settled 0.2% lower, ending six sessions' momentum, dragged down by a 2.9% fall in Sharjah Islamic Bank and a 1.3% drop in Sharjah-based Dana Gas.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market - jumped on Friday with Brent crude up 1.6% at $65.08 a barrel by ⁠1127 GMT.

Dubai's index climbed 2.7% ‌for the week, its best weekly performance since mid-July last year, while Abu Dhabi added 1.6% in the ‌week, according ⁠to data compiled by LSEG. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

