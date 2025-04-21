Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday amid investor focus on radical changes to U.S. trade policy, although the Qatari index finished flat. Investor confidence improved after U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily halted steep tariffs last week, easing pressure on global economies. Markets were also monitoring negotiations between Japan and the United States that Trump lauded as productive.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%, helped by a 7.8% jump in Jabal Omar Development and a 1% increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco. Oil prices settled more than 3% higher on Thursday, supported by hopes for a trade deal between the United States and the European Union and new U.S. sanctions to curb Iranian oil exports, which continued to elevate supply concerns. In Qatar, the index closed flat.

** Egypt bourse was closed for a public holiday

SAUDI ARABIA added 0.6% to 11,627

QATAR closed flat at 10,135 BAHRAIN rose 0.1% to 1,903

OMAN was flat at 4,306

KUWAIT added 0.1% to 8,427

