Major stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trading on Wednesday, as oil prices rose amid an escalation in the Ukraine war and signs of growing Chinese crude imports.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, edged up 0.5%, with Brent LCOc1 trading at $73.63 a barrel by 0840 GMT.

On Tuesday, Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory for the first time, Moscow said. Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the bar for a possible nuclear attack.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI rose for a second session, up 0.7%, lifted by gains in finance, real estate and industry sectors. Emirates NBDENBD.DU, the emirate's largest lender added 1.5% and Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU, the operator of exchange (DFM) rose 3.8% to 1.38 dirham per share, its highest level in more than six months.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI extended its rally to a fourth session and rose 0.2%, with most sectors in the green. Al Jouf Cement 3091.SE climbed 2.8% after it said it signed a Power Purchase Agreement with ENGIE ENGIE.PA, to develop a 22 MWp solar plant at its cement facility.

Among other gainers, Raydan Food 6012.SE added 1.4%. The restaurants operator Raydan said it signed 11 million riyals ($2.93 million) contract with International Arab Co.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index .FTFADGI was flat, with International Holding Company IHC.AD falling 0.4% and Abu Dhabi Commercial BankADCB.AD rising 1.8%.

Among other losers, Abu Dhabi National Hotels ADNH.AD and its catering arm ADNH Catering ADNHC.AD dropped 1.9% and 0.5%, respectively. ADNH Catering said on Tuesday it would raise its stake in Compass Arabia to 50% from current 30%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was up marginally, with the gains in communication and finance outweighing losses in most sectors. Ooredoo Qatar ORDS.QA rose 1.3%, while Industries Qatar IQCD.QA shed 0.4%.

($1 = 3.7538 riyals)

