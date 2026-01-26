Most Gulf stock markets slipped in early Monday trading, weighed by a ‍mix of geopolitical ‍and policy worries — ranging from U.S.–NATO tensions over ​Greenland and uncertainty around tariffs to growing questions about the U.S. Federal Reserve's ⁠independence.

Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump warned he would slap ⁠a 100% tariff ‌on Canada if it went ahead with a trade agreement with China.

He has also threatened to ⁠impose 200% tariffs on French wines and champagne, seemingly to pressure French President Emmanuel Macron to sign on to his Board of Peace initiative.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.2%, ⁠hit by a 1% fall ​in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.6% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Crude prices - ‍a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were little changed after rising about ​3% on Friday, with traders weighing the impact of Trump pressuring Iran through more sanctions on vessels that transport its oil.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.7%.

U.S. President Donald Trump briefly calmed markets last week by walking back tariff threats and softening his rhetoric on possible military action involving Greenland. But fresh sanctions aimed at Iran have renewed investor concerns.

Dubai's main share index ⁠declined 1.2%, dragged down by a 1.7% ‌slide in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.7% retreat in toll operator Salik Company.

The Qatari benchmark, however, rose 0.8%, ‌on course to ⁠claw back some of its losses from the previous session.

(Reporting by ⁠Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)