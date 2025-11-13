Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday amid persistently weak oil prices and a string of lackluster corporate earnings reports.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged down on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as a report showing rising crude inventories in the U.S. reinforced concerns that the global supply is more than sufficient to meet current fuel demand.

The world oil market will see a small surplus in 2026 after OPEC+ production increases and higher supply from other producers, an OPEC report showed on Wednesday, a further shift from its earlier projections of a deficit.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.9% fall in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.8% slide in Salik Company. The toll operator reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter net profit, but experienced a sequential decline from the previous quarter.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.4%, with Presight AI Holding plunging 9.8%, despite reporting a rise in quarterly profit.

The Qatari index declined 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 1.3%.

