GlaxoSmithKline (GSK – Egypt) posted a 94.92% year-on-year (YoY) consolidated profit hike during the first nine months of 2024, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest dropped to EGP 105.826 million in January-September from EGP 46.728 million a year earlier.

Revenues soared to EGP 2.143 billion in nine months to September 30th from EGP 1.576 billion the year before.

The company’s standalone net profit declined to EGP 113.617 million in January-September from EGP 44.463 million in the same period a year earlier.

GSK Egypt, a member of the British pharmaceutical company Glaxo Group, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacturing, packaging, marketing, selling, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

